Gaspard Ulliel

This morning, we woke up the sad news that Moon Light actor, Gaspard Ulliel, passed away. The actor died following a skiing accident in the French Alps. Gaspard featured in many popular films like A Very Long Engagement, Hannibal Rising, Saint Laurent, and others. The 37-year-old actor’s last project will be Moon Light which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 30th March 2022. Gaspard plays the role of Anton Mogart / Midnight Man in the series.