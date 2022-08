Gauahar Khan slams Umar Riaz's fans who bullied her on social media

Last but not least, Gauahar Khan was incessantly bullied by some stans of Umar Riaz during Bigg Boss 15. Now, Gauahar is an ardent follower of Bigg Boss and she also puts out her opinion on the same all the time on Twitter. For the same, Gauahar is also at the receiving end. When it happened with Umar Riaz's fans, she slammed them saying that they are just there to support for the time being and then disappear. She said that she can ignore all the trolling but what they are doing is cyberbullying and that she can report them all if she wishes. She said that everyone is entitled to have an opinion without crossing the line. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta to be part of Salman Khan's reality show?