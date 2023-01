Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are soon going to be parents

It was in December 2020 that Gauahar Khan tied the knot with Zaid Darbar. It was an extravagant affair with their wedding lasting several days. Two years later, in December 2022, they announced that they are going to become parents soon. They shared a sweet video on social media and shared that their family is going to become a family of three. All their fans were happy with the news and now their latest picture show Gauahar Khan flaunting her cute baby bump. The cute couple was papped at the airport zooming off to an undisclosed location.