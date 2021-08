Seema Khan

Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan amused all when she said that their son lives with his father most of the times. It was during the Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, it got revealed that Seema Khan and Sohail Khan live in separate houses. She then mentioned about being in an open marriage. She said: It's just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationships meanders and goes into different directions. I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy. Sohail and I are not a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day.