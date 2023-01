Image credit: Suhana Khan also smiled for the paparazzi when she left the birthday bash. The youngster seemed in cheerful spirits. Suhana Khan recently made news for her dating rumours with Agastya Nanda.

Netizens wonder why Aryan doesn't smile

Netizens comment on the video post shared by the paparazzi asking why Aryan Khan never smiles or poses for the camera. While there were some who belong to the Boycott Bollywood gang who trolled Aryan again. Also Read - Amid Aryan Khan dating rumours with Nora Fatehi his picture with Pakistani actress Sadia Khan goes viral