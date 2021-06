Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan generally does not talk about extramarital affairs or husbands falling to temptations. But on her BFF Karan Johar’s show she said, “I pray to God every day that if we are not supposed to be together and if he has to be with somebody else, then God, let me find somebody else also. And, I hope he is handsome. It's true! This is what I pray to God and I mean it.” As we know, the biggest link-up in Shah Rukh Khan’s life was with Priyanka Chopra. The lady always maintained a dignified silence.