Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Celebs at Karan Johar's kids' birthday bash

Karan Johar welcomed twins in 2017. He named them Yash and Roohi Johar. Karan has been a single father. And a couple of hours ago, he threw a grand birthday bash for his kids. The filmmaker had invited his friends and their children to the party. So, Yash and Roohi Johar's birthday party was a grand celeb affair. From Kareena Kapoor Khan with her kids to Gauri Khan with AbRam Khan, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput with kids and more attended the Micky Mouse-themed birthday party! Check out the pics below: