Most SHOCKING ELIMINATION of Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched reality TV shows in the country. It is currently in the 16th season of Bigg Boss. Salman Khan has been a host of the show for a long long time. Fans love to binge-watch the episodes and also watch the live feed as well. Bigg Boss' journey varies for contestants and for seasons. Of late, the seasons have been longer ones with eliminations and evictions happening throughout the season. Let's check out the most shocking eliminations of Bigg Boss ever. From Gautam Singh Vig to Jasmin Bhasin, here's a look at the contestants...