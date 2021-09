Image credit: Instagram

Sangeeta Bijlani

Cricket and Bollywood, both are very glamorous industries. Quite a few times we have seen actors and cricketers falling in love with each other. One of the actresses who got married to a cricketer is Sangeeta Bijlani. She married Mohammad Azharuddin and quit acting post tying the knot. However, reportedly, they parted ways in 2010.