Mom and son's first picture

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh were blessed with a baby boy last month. They named him Jovan Veer Singh. The couple already has a girl, Hinaya Heer Plaha, who was born in 2016. Today, Geeta Basra was spotted at a Gurudwara along with her newborn baby boy and her daughter, Hinaya. This was the first time when we saw Geeta Basra and her son.