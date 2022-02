Image credit: Instagram/ Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's uber-glam photoshoot

Deepika Padukone recently shared pictures on her gram from her photoshoot for a magazine. The actress is currently basking in the love she's getting for her stint in Gehraiyaan. Deepika has been sporting one after other stylish looks while promoting the film. It had raised brows and impressed a lot of fashion critics. And her latest Filmfare photoshoot will leave you breathless. Deepika is oozing glam and how! We bet you won't take your eyes off her. Here's the Pathan actress in a black monokini.