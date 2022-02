Image credit: Instagram

Ananya Panday – Gehraiyaan

Ananya Panday will next be seen in Gehraiyaan which is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 11th February 2022. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. All the actors have been busy with the promotions of the film, and recently, Ananya posted a few pictures on Instagram from the promotions of the movie, and the actress is looking breathtakingly hot in the photos. Check out the pictures here…