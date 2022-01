Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Gehraiyaan promotions

The trailer of Gehraiyaan was released last week and it got some really rave reviews. The performance of Deepika Padukone was appreciated a lot. Now, the promotions of Gehraiyaan are on in full swing. Deepika, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, along with director Shakun Batra were seen in Mumbai today. Here’s a look at a few pics.