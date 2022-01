Gehraiyaan gang's style statements

Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur, directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar, dropped its trailer Thursday, 20th January, and it looks like a matured, layered, complex love story, revolving around infidelity and adult relationships, diving into the depths of convoluted modern ties, letting go and taking control of one's own path. The stars of the show, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, along with Director Shakun Batra have now dived neck-deep into promotions, and along with leaving no stone unturned to market their movie, they're also delivering a blueprint, especially the actors, on how to slay the style game with diversity when you have to attend multiple events across consecutive days. Check out the fashion tips you could take from them below: