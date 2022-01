Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone promote Gehraiyaan

Gehraiyaan promotions have begun in full swing on the ground. All the three actors have been seen promoting the film full-fledged and the pictures of them leave us even more restless to watch the film. Today again Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Shakun Batra was spotted in the city to promote their film. And boy, they all looked uber gorgeous, Siddhant looked no less than a dapper in his suit, while Deepika was nailing it like a diva, Ananya Panday too managed to grab eyeballs with her red hot avatar. In this first image, we can see how Siddhant cannot take his eyes off DP and her reaction in this picture is simply priceless.