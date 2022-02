Gehraiyaan song Beqaaboo: Deepika Padukone’s Alisha and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Zain look lost

The couple have brought on their A-game as far as the chemistry is concerned. The film had an intimacy director Dar Gai to make the actors comfortable. The bonding between the two is evident from their comfort level. It seems the intimacy is shown as part of the narrative in the movie.