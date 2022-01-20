Siddhant cheating Ananya

Gehraiyaan trailer has really left us IMPRESSED and how. Deepika Padukone is clearly nailing it and Siddhant Chaturvedi has come out as a surprise package. The boy has indeed evolved and how. While we would like to see more of Ananya in the trailer, Dhairya Karwa is just so HOT! The trailer is simply amazing and Shakun Batra has left no stone unturned to make it remarkable. Take a look at the 5 shocking moments from the trailer of Gehraiyaan that will leave you asking for more. At the beginning of the trailer, we see Deepika Padukone complaining about her life. And then comes Siddhant Chaturvedi as Zain who is Anaya Panday's boyfriend, but falls for DP.