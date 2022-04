Image credit: Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's latest pics are pure love

While everyone is swooning over Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's pictures from the wedding, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are treating their fans with some loved-up pictures on Instagram. The Naagin 6 actress recently shared a series of pictures with her beau and they are all soaked in love. The two stars met in Bigg Boss 15 house and ever since then they have been painting the town red with their love.