Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Loveable female lead in Ayesha Singh aka Sai

The makers have hit a jackpot with the character of Sai aka Ayesha Singh. She is modern enough to appeal to women on social media, and has the emotional quotient for the TRP aunties. There is toxicity, distress and drama in her life despite the fact that she is educated enough to lead a peaceful life on her own. This is again the situation of millions of women across India, and the globe. Despite all hurdles, women do not wish to walk out of the man they love unless dire circumstances.