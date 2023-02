Harshad Chopda

Harshad Chopda is one of the most handsome hunks of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor plays the role of Dr. Abhimanyu in the show and he has 3.1 million followers on Insta. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin BIG TWIST: Virat wants to move on with Sai, Savi and Vinu; netizens slam the promo calling it ‘clownery’ [View Tweets]