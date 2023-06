Shakti Arora

Shakti Arora is coming on ITV screens as Advik on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. This is after his stint on Kundali Bhagya as Arjun. The actor has been delivering some great performances from the start of his career. But it was his role of Ranveer Waghela in Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi that worked its magic on audiences. The love story captured the hearts of millions all over the globe. He is one of the underrated actors of Indian TV industry. Here is a look at some of the other stars who deliver but do not get the deserved hype...