Shraddha Arya-Rahul Nagal

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya and her husband Rahul Nagal have made everyone believe in arrange marriages with their true love. The two look madly in love with each other and their PDA pictures will make you say aww. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abhinav Shukla advises current lot not to copy 'successful ex-contestant'; fans wonder if it's for Shalin Bhanot or Priyanka Chahar Choudhary