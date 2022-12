Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin casts' favourite food dishes

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular shows on the television. The makers try their level best to make their show interesting and keep viewers hooked to their storyline. Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Ayesha Singh and more actors rule the TV screens with their exceptional performances in the show. Here is a look at their favourite food dishes.