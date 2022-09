TV actresse who share a strong bond with their MILs

TV actresses manage to win hearts with the roles that they play in their shows. These TV actresses perfectly ace the sanskari bahu role and give major daughter-in-law goals to all MILs. In shows, we see how bahu and saas keep fighting all the time. But, in real life the scenario is a bit different. Aishwarya Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, Dipika Kakkar and more telly beauties love their mother-in-law a lot; here's proof.