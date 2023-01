Disha Parmar

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Disha Parmar first met her singher-husband Rahul Vaidya through a common friend. The actress liked a song that he sang and commented on his post. Rahul replied to the comment and soon the two started chatting. They exchanged their numbers and first time hung out while Rahul was shooting for his single. They got married on July 16.