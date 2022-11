Ayesha Singh

Actress Ayesha Singh who plays the role of Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has become a household name now. The actress is different from her reel character and loves to enjoy her life to the fullest. The actress is blessed with toned body that she flaunt in bikini. Ayesha is a bikini babe and this picture is a proof of it.