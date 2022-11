Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh's house pictures

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh who essays the role of Sai in the show is a stunner. Ayesha and Neil's on-screen chemistry has made fans fall in love with them. Ayesha has become a household name now and she keeps sharing her beautiful house pictures. Ayesha often gives a sneak peek to all her fans of her abode and we cannot take our eyes off them.