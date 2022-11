Rupali Ganguly

Actress Rupali Ganguly who is currently seen playing the role of Anupamaa in the show hails from West Bengal. She is ruling hearts with her performance in the show and her on-screen chemistry with Gaurav Khanna. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat and Pakhi's consummation discussion in Chavan house leaves netizens amused [Read Funny Tweets]