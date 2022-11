Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly who essays the role of Anuoamaa in the show is a heartthrob for sure. The actress is shown as uneducated in the show and does not know proper English. But, in real life, Rupali has done graduation from hotel management school. Rupali sets the screens on fire with her beauty and fans are going crazy with her cuteness. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 sees terrific TRPs for Weekend Ka Vaar; Archana Gautam, Abdu Rozik and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta's chemistry doing the trick