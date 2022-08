Image credit: Instagram

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma shares family pictures

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has taken an interesting turn in the show right now. The Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show has been ruling TRP charts and how! And the post-leap twist in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has kept its viewers hooked on the show evermore. Well, there's a mystery attached to the ongoing track which will unravel in the future episodes. For now, Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) have parted ways. Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi is living with Virat in Chavan Niwas and the Chavans all address her as Malkin. And just a couple of hours ago, Aishwarya Sharma shared some family pictures on her Instagram handle. And the actress is at the receiving end of the trolls yet again.