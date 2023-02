Image credit: Instagram

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin beauty Aishwarya Sharma drops mesmerising pictures

Social media is a very powerful tool. It increases the popularity and visibility of an artiste. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma is one of the most popular actresses on TV right now. She loves sharing pics and reel on her social media account. Aishwarya Sharma has a huge fan following on Instagram and they wait for her to post something. And finally, it seems as though after a long time, Aishwarya Sharma has shared Pakhi's pics. Pakhi is one of the most hated characters on Indian Television. Aishwarya Sharma has dropped some pics as Pakhi and they are quite mesmerising.