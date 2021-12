Love is in the air

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s jodi Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma tied the knot two days back. Today, the actress has shared pictures from their pre-wedding shoot. We can see Neil in a white kurta while she is in a crimson red top with pants. Neil looks just like a groom on his first night. The romantic pictures have sent fans in a tizzy. Take a look…