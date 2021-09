Image credit: Instagram/Aishwarya Sharma

Gorgeous

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma has been loved for her performance as Pakhi in the show. She has now shared a few pictures in gorgeous orange saree and she looks so pretty. This is one of Aishwarya’s look from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and we have loved her cute expressions as well. She has beautiful and expressive eyes and these pictures are proof. Just like her fiancé, Neil Bhatt we too are in love with her.