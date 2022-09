TOP TV show Twists: Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Nidhi Shah, Gaurav Khanna and other celebs starrer Anupamaa will see the latter in turmoil. She will feel helpless on how to console and comfort Kinjal. Anuj will ask Anupamaa to be by her side all the time and be her strength. In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Pakhi questioning Anupamaa for not keeping quiet while Rakhi, being Kinjal's mother, kept quiet. Anupamaa will slam Pakhi for her thinking. Well, that's just great as Pakhi needs to learn some manners. On the other hand, there's buzz that Anuj and Kinjal's life will be in danger when they leave for the farmhouse trip.