Image credit: Twitter

TOP TV BIG TWISTS: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin recently saw a major leap in the story. After which we saw Sai and Virat going separate ways. Sai is seen living with her and Virat's daughter Savi whereas Virat with his son, Vinayak who calls Pakhi, his mother. Now, in the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Virat coming across Savi. Though there's still time for Savi and Virat to come face to face, their reunion story has begun already. Savi will be seen writing on trees, asking when will her father be back. Virat who seems to be passing by comes across the tree feels sympathetic and replies saying that she will soon reunite with her father.