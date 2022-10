TOP TV Upcoming Twists: A big shocker for Anupamaa

In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, we will see another shocking twist revolving around Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa's kid. This time, it's Pakhi (Muskan Bamne). Pakhi will refuse to go to the ladies' get-together but will get the shock of her life when Anupamaa and all the ladies will come across Pakhi and Adhik getting out of a room at the hotel. Baa will slam Anupamaa for Pakhi's behaviour. On the other hand, Pakhi will say that she is soon going to turn 21 and can take her own decisions. Anupamaa will be shocked!