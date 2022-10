Image credit: Instagram

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin BTS video is going viral

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It stars Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt in the lead with kids Aria Sakaria and Tanmay Rishi joining the cast a couple of weeks ago as Savi and Vinayak. While the new twists on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have kept the audience glued to the TV show, the BTS, that is, behind the scenes from the sets are making the fans fall in love with the camaraderie of the actors with each other. And that's what has happened now. Aria Sakaria aka Savi, Sai (Ayesha) and Virat's (Neil) daughter turning into the youngest ever Tulsi Virani and greeting all the Chavans. Let's meet them all