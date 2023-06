Image credit: Instagram

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai-Virat's journey to come to an end

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to take a huge leap in the story. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Harshad Arora, Aria Sakaria, Tanmay Rishi Shah and others will be bidding adieu to the show. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a TOP TV show and soon will see a generation leap taking place and with it, we will see the story moving forward and Savi's story being told in the show. Aria Sakaria played the younger version of Savi. And she has shared some pics from her last day it seems. The post is quite an emotional one. Checkout the pics below: