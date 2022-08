Image credit: Instagram/ Aria Sakaria

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin BTS: Savi shares snaps with cast members

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved TV shows in the country. It stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma as Virat, Sai and Pakhi. The story has always been about the trio and their entwined lives. And now, it has become ever more complicated after the leap. However, it has intrigued all the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans as to what's in store in the show's next episodes. As of now, we have seen Vinayak living with Pakhi, Virat and the Chavans. He has a disability but is loved and adored by everyone. Currently, in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we are seeing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations taking place. And Aria Sakaria aka Savi has shared pictures with the cast members of the show. However, netizens are asking where Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt aka Sai and Virat are.