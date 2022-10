Image credit: Google

Fans demand ‘New Male Lead For Sai’

‘New Male Lead For Sai’ has been trending on social media as fans feel that Sai deserves someone better than Virat. So, today, let’s look at the list of TV hunks who can romance Ayesha Singh in the show. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: 'New Male Lead For Sai' trends as fans feel she deserves someone better than Virat [View Tweets]