Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin takes an interesting turn in the show

After much hassles, Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show GHum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin seem to be coming back on track. Well, in real and reel life as well. The tragic fire accident has left every shaken including the stars and the fans. It was a massive fire and burned the set to the ground. But as they say, the show must go on. Talking about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin show twists, we have seen Sai (Ayesha Singh) saving Vinayak from the blast. The shocking incident has turned Vinu's heart. Now, here are the twists that every SaiRat fan would want to see.