Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin BTS pics of Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and kids

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most-watched TV shows starring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. A couple of weeks ago, Aria Sakariya and Tanmay Rishi Shah entered Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as child artists. While Tanmay plays Vinayak, raised by Virat (Neil) and Pakhi (Aishwarya), Aria plays Savi, raised by Sai. The two kids have struck a chord with the audience and how! Fans cannot stop gushing over their bond both on-screen and off it. However, we are here with Aria and Tanmay's bond with the two ladies of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma. Let's check out amazing pics here: