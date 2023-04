Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: SaiYa get appreciation after new pics go viral

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans had been wanting a new male lead with Ayesha Singh for a long time. Harshad Arora has made his place in the hearts of the audience quite fast. People are loving the smart, kind and spunky Dr Satya Adhikari. Ayesha Singh has shared a number of pics in their wedding attire. Both of them are in magenta outfits. The two stars of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will be shown as entering into a contract marriage. Then, we will have the drama around his parentage. SaiYa is being liked a lot. On the other hand, will Virat be able to move on nicely with Patralekha in his life?