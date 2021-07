Image credit: Instagram/Ayesha Singh

Sai and Bhavani

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling hearts with is interesting storyline. As per the latest story, the Chavans are preparing for Sai’s birthday party. Virat is super-excited for it as he has planned to propose Sai as well. The birthday episodes are being loved by the audience until now. Just like we enjoy watching them on-screen, the actors are enjoying the scenes off-screen. Ayesha Singh-Kishori Shahane aka Sai-Bhavani are enjoying it the most.