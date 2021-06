Image credit: Instagram/Ayesha Singh

Birthday celebrations

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh aka Sayi celebrates her birthday on June 19. She has been loved for her performance in the show and now has become the favourite of many. She turned 25 on June 19 but she celebrated her birthday on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin yesterday. Yes, her co-stars Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Kishori Shahane and others gave her a beautiful birthday surprise on the sets. She had her cake-cutting ceremony yesterday and shared pictures on Instagram.