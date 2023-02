Image credit: Instagram

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha and Aishwarya's bond with kids

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the TOP TRP Tv shows in the country. It has been ranking second and first on the TRP charts ever since the show featuring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma premiered a couple of years ago. Last year, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin took a major leap after which two kids were introduced in the show. Tanmay Rishi Shah, who previously played Kairav on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehata Hai, joined the cast members as Vinayak. On the other hand, Aria Sakaria joined the cast as Savi. They are very close to their on-screen mothers in real life as well. Yes, Aria and Tanmay are both close to Ayesha and Aishwarya. And their latest pictures on Instagram are proof of their adorable bond.