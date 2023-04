Image credit: Instagram

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh-Harshad Arora treat fans with BTS

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the TOP TV shows in the country. Fans are pretty much hooked on to the show ever since Harshad Arora joined the cast of the show which includes Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. And now, this month, a shocking twist awaits SaiRat fans. SaiYa fans, on the other hand, are pretty excited about the same. Sai will be seen marrying Dr Satya just as Virat comes to get her back. Harshad Arora and Ayesha Singh took to their social media handle and shared some cute and adorable BTS pics from the shoot. Check them out below: