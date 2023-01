Yogendra Vikram Singh aka Samrat

Yogendra Vikram Singh is from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. He played the role of Samrat, the husband of Patralekha. Yogendra Vikram Singh has done Bollywood movies like NH 10 and The Kargil Girl.