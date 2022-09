Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fans want Virat and Sai’s misunderstandings to be solved

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most watched TV shows in the country. It is based on Kusum Dola, a Bengali TV show that features a love triangle. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin revolves around Sai, Virat and Pakhi. Now, a couple of days ago, the show took a big leap after which a lot of twists were introduced in Ayesha, Neil and Aishwarya starrer. Fans have a lot of queries and questions that they want answers to. Here we are with some of the fan queries. Firstly, Sai and Virat's misunderstandings keep growing. Fans have noted that Sai and Virat have never communicated with each other honestly and properly which is why their relationship suffers all the time. With the new twists, the misunderstandings have brought ever more distance between Sai and Virat. SaiRat were once a power couple of telly land. Fans want them back.