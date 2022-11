Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast and crew watch Uunchai together

Uunchai starring Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and others starrer movie released in theatres yesterday. And guess what? After the shoot of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the cast and crew members went to watch the film. And there's a special reason for it. Their AD, Ishaan Rajesh Singh worked in Uunchai as an assistant director as well. And hence, Ayesha Singh, Siddharth Bodke, Yogendra Vikram Singh and others planned and watched the Uunchai with Ishaan. The gang coming together is such a treat for all the fans.